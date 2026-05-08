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Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

  • Red Hat’s strategy for partners
  • Acsense‘s automated IAM recovery
  • Our podcast this week was with Horizon3 on autonomous warfare
  • Check out the interviews we did at the recent ChannelNext East and ITSec
  • Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Thibaut Rouffineau of WSO2
  • Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Lyne Jacques of MIOVISION

COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what GoWest, Topsec, Pax8 and ITCloud will present!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!

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