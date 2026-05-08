Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- Red Hat’s strategy for partners
- Acsense‘s automated IAM recovery
- Our podcast this week was with Horizon3 on autonomous warfare
- Check out the interviews we did at the recent ChannelNext East and ITSec
- Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Thibaut Rouffineau of WSO2
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Lyne Jacques of MIOVISION
COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what GoWest, Topsec, Pax8 and ITCloud will present!
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