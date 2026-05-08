Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Red Hat’s strategy for partners

Acsense‘s automated IAM recovery

Our podcast this week was with Horizon3 on autonomous warfare

Check out the interviews we did at the recent ChannelNext East and ITSec

Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Thibaut Rouffineau of WSO2

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Lyne Jacques of MIOVISION

COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what GoWest, Topsec, Pax8 and ITCloud will present!

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