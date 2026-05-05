Muli Motola, Co-Founder & CEO of Acsense, detailed the critical mission of his company in an era of hyper-rapid, precision cyberattacks. The discussion centered on the vulnerability of the identity and access layers, where attackers can now breach an environment in minutes. Muli emphasized that traditional backups are insufficient for modern recovery; instead, organizations require immutable identity backups and the ability to index millions of identity-linked objects to ensure a granular, automated restoration process.

Acsense’s technology is designed to connect seamlessly to an organization’s access layer, enabling near-real-time recovery with minimal manual intervention. This drastically reduces rebuild times—which typically span weeks in the wake of an identity-based compromise—to just hours or even minutes. By ensuring that the foundational identity layer is resilient, Acsense provides a safety net for the most targeted surface of the modern enterprise.

From a Go-to-Market perspective, Acsense is committed to a channel-first approach. The platform is fully compatible with major Identity and Access Management (IAM) platforms such as Okta and Microsoft Entra. With the recent achievement of FedRAMP approval and the mounting pressure of global data regulations, the company is positioning itself as a high-margin opportunity for partners serving government, defense, and highly regulated commercial sectors.