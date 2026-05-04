Guest: West McDonald, Founder of GoWestAI, a premier resource for AI Business readiness assessments, AI coaching & mentorship, and AI Strategy development.

West will talk about what he does in helping MSPs navigate AI adoption through structured assessments. There are two primary barriers for MSPs: limited bandwidth from maintaining legacy stacks and an overload of vendors selling non-problem-solving AI products. His solution BizVantage.ai functions as an assessment and sales engine: conducting departmental interviews and employee conversations to surface day-to-day blockers, ingesting interview data into the platform, and generating prioritized solution menus and recommendations that create follow-on revenue opportunities.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext Central! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/