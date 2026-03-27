Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

In-depth interview with Axonius

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Shannon Bell of Open Text

Don’t miss our featured article about MSP owner dependence

Our podcast this week was on the evolution of distribution with GTDC

Neutralizing shadow AI with Portal26

Re-engineering MSP security with CyberFOX

Closing the SAP security gap with SecurityBridge

Simbian redefines SecOps

Our full coverage of RSAC starts this week

COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! Natalie Poirier and Gigi Agassini will be there.

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is now posted. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!