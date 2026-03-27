Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- In-depth interview with Axonius
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Shannon Bell of Open Text
- Don’t miss our featured article about MSP owner dependence
- Our podcast this week was on the evolution of distribution with GTDC
- Neutralizing shadow AI with Portal26
- Re-engineering MSP security with CyberFOX
- Closing the SAP security gap with SecurityBridge
- Simbian redefines SecOps
- Our full coverage of RSAC starts this week
COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! Natalie Poirier and Gigi Agassini will be there.
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is now posted. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!