Guest: Michael Roach, Partner Account Executive at ITCloud, a cloud services provider and distributor that primarily works with and empowers a network of IT resellers, MSPs, and other channel partners.

Michael outlined ITCloud’s plans to reveal a series of upcoming roadshows at ChannelNext, confirming stops that include Calgary, several Quebec towns, and Halifax. He framed AI as a solutions-based sales opportunity rather than a standalone license, emphasized the importance of demonstrating ROI for Copilot deployments, and said ITCloud has added Azure and Copilot specialists to support partners and schedule meetings at the show. Michael also noted expanded cybersecurity offerings, citing NordLayer among solutions.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext Central! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/