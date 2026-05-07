Thibaut Rouffineau was recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer of WSO2, to accelerate their go-to-market efforts across its core industries: banking and financial services, telecommunications, government, and healthcare.

Rouffineau brings more than two decades of marketing leadership experience across global technology organisations. Prior to joining WSO2, he served as Vice President of Marketing at Canonical Ltd., where he led global marketing initiatives supporting open-source, cloud, and platform innovation.

In this interview, Thibaut, whose background bridges engineering and product marketing, highlighted WSO2’s unique position: the company already generates over 50% of its revenue through the channel. He argued that open source is the only viable path for rapid AI adoption, citing industry data that suggests organizations delaying their move to open-source AI face a productivity tax—potentially losing one to two years of ROI compared to early adopters. This gap represents a massive, untapped service opportunity for WSO2’s partners.

WSO2 will be hosting its own user conference on May 20-22 in Texas. See more details at: https://wso2.com/wso2con/2026/north-america/