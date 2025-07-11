Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this holiday week:

Mobia being Red Hat’s partner of the year

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Tracey Mead of Contrast Security

Axiad launches partner program

Our podcast this week was with Syncro on how to strengthen your MS365 posture

Another partner program launch this time from HackerOne

Don’t miss cybersecurity strategies for MSPs with Storage Guardian

COMING UP: Next ChannelNext moves out West on October 23-24. Don’t miss this opportunity to join us in beautiful Alberta!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events.