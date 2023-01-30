Here are the week’s top stories:
- Listen to Shane Gibson, Liongard and Jay Ferron about why you should attend our Cybersecurity event in Phoenix on February 16th-17th
- Interview with Cyware’s Matt Courchesne
- Picked the brains of Canalyst expert Ishan Dutt on the decline of PC shipments last quarter
- New partner program update from Perception Point
- Interview with Kaseya’s COO, Joe Smolarski
Coming up on Thursday: Do not miss our yearly Reseller Choice Awards and 50 Best Managed IT Companies coming up on February 2nd. Visit www.channelnext.ca for details!