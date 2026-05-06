Guest: Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Partner Experience at Pax8, a global “born-in-the-cloud” technology marketplace that has largely displaced traditional IT distribution for MSPs.

Rob will be participating to a panel on the future of the channel and MSP world, focused on managed intelligence and the disruptive pace of AI for MSPs. Rob presented two concrete initiatives to support MSP go-to-market efforts: an agent store to introduce MSPs to vendors and a managed-intelligence playbook to guide messaging and monetization.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext East! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/