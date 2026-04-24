Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Fortra’s vision for cyber resilience

Our podcast this week was on Defensive Readiness in the Age of Agentic AI

Pax8’s Ola Witukiewicz winning a GTIA Future Leader Award

Glasswall’s AI-drive CDR and threat prediction

Alkira’s unified network growth

ZenArmor’s edge-first architecture

Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Ted Plumis of Noma Security

Autonomous IT service management with NetZen AI

Interview with Ingram Micro’s Sanjob Sahoo on Xvantage

COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what Michael Contento will present!

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