Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- Fortra’s vision for cyber resilience
- Our podcast this week was on Defensive Readiness in the Age of Agentic AI
- Pax8’s Ola Witukiewicz winning a GTIA Future Leader Award
- Glasswall’s AI-drive CDR and threat prediction
- Alkira’s unified network growth
- ZenArmor’s edge-first architecture
- Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Ted Plumis of Noma Security
- Autonomous IT service management with NetZen AI
- Interview with Ingram Micro’s Sanjob Sahoo on Xvantage
COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what Michael Contento will present!
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