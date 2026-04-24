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Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

  • Fortra’s vision for cyber resilience
  • Our podcast this week was on Defensive Readiness in the Age of Agentic AI
  • Pax8’s Ola Witukiewicz winning a GTIA Future Leader Award
  • Glasswall’s AI-drive CDR and threat prediction
  • Alkira’s unified network growth
  • ZenArmor’s edge-first architecture
  • Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Ted Plumis of Noma Security
  • Autonomous IT service management with NetZen AI
  • Interview with Ingram Micro’s Sanjob Sahoo on Xvantage

COMING UP: Next up is ChannelNext Central on May 28-29 in Toronto. See more info and register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/ See what Michael Contento will present!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!

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