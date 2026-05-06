Snehal Antani, CEO and Co-Founder of Horizon3.ai, addressed the tactical reality of AI-driven adversary behavior. AI has drastically accelerated the attacker’s “OODA loop” (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act), citing a documented case of an autonomous compromise occurring in just 77 seconds. Beyond the technical speed, the discussion touched on geopolitical shifts, including Iranian targeting of dual-use infrastructure and a projected surge in unpatched vulnerabilities (CISA KEVs) for late 2026.

To counter these hyper-automated threats, Horizon3.ai is leveraging its channel partners and MSSPs to deploy advanced defensive tactics, such as deception technology and data poisoning. By empowering partners to move beyond traditional scanning and into active, autonomous defense, Horizon3.ai aims to neutralize AI-driven exploits before they can be weaponized against civilian and corporate infrastructure.

See our past interview with Horizon3: https://www.e-channelnews.com/horizon3-ai-grows-its-global-partner-program/

Horizon3.ai recently released new research on how organizations measure security—and whether those metrics reflect real resilience against attackers. The findings reveal a clear gap between tracking completed work and actually stopping real-world threats.

Key findings include: