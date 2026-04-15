Matt Reck, CEO at Fortra, addressed the challenges of a fragmented cybersecurity market currently saturated with over 5,000 point solutions. He detailed Fortra’s mission to simplify this landscape by focusing on the core pillars of data security, secure file transfer, and brand protection. He talked about Fortra’s 2024 strategic pivot toward the MSP channel, supported by a newly dedicated product function designed to enhance partner accessibility through a unified management platform. To further empower these partners, Matt introduced a specialized data discovery tool to help organizations gain critical visibility into sensitive information. Beyond technology, he touched on Fortra’s global impact through its collaboration with Interpol and law enforcement to dismantle cybercrime syndicates. In an era of AI-driven threats, security strategies must evolve to protect data directly at its source.

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