Although I am not a mental health expert, I witness the struggles of our community daily. Having met and shared experiences with thousands of the over 115,000 channel partners in my network, private conversations often reveal the difficulty of balancing life, health, family, friends, and business. For many, the reality is far from their initial aspirations.

The struggle is pervasive. Even if your personal situation is stable, many of your peers and colleagues probably face various mental health challenges every day.

“For years, the MSP community has carried enormous pressure in silence. Behind the dashboards and service tickets are real people who are exhausted, overwhelmed, or simply trying to hold everything together. MSP Well was created so no one in this industry feels they have to shoulder that alone anymore. Mental wellness is not a luxury in our world. It is a requirement for sustainability, for families, and for the future of this channel. If we can normalize these conversations and offer real support, we can change outcomes for thousands of people who have quietly struggled for far too long.” – Giuseppe Ussia , Co‑Founder, MSP Well.

I accepted an invitation from Joe Ussia and his partners to join the board of advisors for MSP Well. They have ambitious plans to improve the mental well-being of the MSP community. I would personally advocate for the inclusion of physical health as well, as I believe the two are inextricably linked.

When asked to join this mission, I had to reflect on my own mental health and how I could contribute. To kick off this new series on mental health, I wanted to briefly touch on the conscious and unconscious mind.

It’s something that I have been curious about and have explored many studies and books on the topic. I will paraphrase my understanding.

Approximately 90% of our brain’s activity is unconscious. This governs our automatic actions and takes over while we sleep. The three pounds of the “pinkish matter” between our ears literally has a mind of its own. After many studies and about 20 theories on the unconscious mind, there is still no definitive agreement on how it works.

What “they” know is that the unconscious mind can impact our daily lives in ways we cannot control.

Concepts like ego, self-confidence, courage, and emotions are all human-generated consciousness that shapes our daily behaviour.

Finding ways to better manage these conscious and unconscious elements may potentially mitigate some mental health difficulties. In a future article, I may share my personal recipe for how I manage stress and my mental state.

MSPs face long, demanding hours, which can severely impact mental health and increase stress. This, in turn, affects physical health and can lead to serious consequences. When life’s unavoidable crises, such as sickness or a death in the family, compound these existing pressures, the situation can become utterly overwhelming.

“The truth is that many MSPs are living in a constant state of hypervigilance, and over time it becomes incredibly damaging. I have personally experienced panic attacks, burnout, and the weight of responsibility that never seems to switch off. That is why this mission matters to me on such a personal level. MSP Well is about creating a safe place where people can be honest about what they are going through and find community, understanding and strength. When we take care of the humans behind the protection, we strengthen the entire channel.” – James Mignacca, Co‑Founder, MSP Well.

The mission is to help the MSP community better manage these challenges through community support, access to resources, and finding a “buddy” for mutual support. This not-for-profit mission will continue to evolve and incorporate more support mechanisms.

Excited to take on this important mission in the channel with the other Advisory Board Members Christine Ululati Corey Kirkendoll, MBA, CISSP, CCSA, CHP, CCIE , Larry Meador , Miguel Ribeiro , MJ Patent and Rob Rae

Today marks the beginning:

Acknowledge the Reality: Recognize that mental health is a serious issue affecting the MSP community and its entire supply chain. Educate and Explore: Learn about mental health and explore initial mediation strategies. Share and listen to personal stories to discover what might help you or a friend. Engage with the Mission: Offer your input, feedback, and insights to help advance the mission. Find Support: Join a peer group or find a “buddy” to share your journey with and access the support you need. Embrace the Unknown: We don’t have all the answers yet, and that’s okay. We are navigating this path together.

Take the first step: Visit the MSP Mental Health website www.MSPwell.com, learn and join the mission when you are ready. If you are struggling with overwhelming mental health challenges now, please contact a professional immediately.