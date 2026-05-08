Lyne Jacques talked about her role as Chief Revenue Officer at Miovision and her leadership approach in technology and revenue growth. Lyne described why she joined the company, emphasizing purpose-driven impact and a global customer footprint.

Lyne discussed the career practices that earned her recognition on the Globe and Mail’s Best Executives list, framing her path as an outlier who builds teams, speaks up, and leverages diverse perspectives. She explained practical strategies for managing self-doubt and workload by pausing and reflecting, and she highlighted a concrete revenue trajectory: moving from $40,000 deals to setting and achieving progressively larger targets, now aiming toward $200 million. The conversation then shifted to women’s leadership and workplace balance, where Lyne urged women to voice bold goals, cultivate compartmentalization skills, and use gender-specific training when helpful. She identified organizational barriers that silence diverse opinions and advocated reconnecting teams to purpose and encouraging direct dialogue to counteract those barriers.