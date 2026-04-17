Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- WatchGuard outlook for 2026 as it is entering its 30th year
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Mackenzie Brown of Cynet
- RecordPoint’s strategy for compliance
- 1Password accelerates global partner program
- Fortra: Platform consolidation and MSP pivot
- Partner-first global program from Rapid7
- Illumio’s strategy for partner growth
- Honoring rev.io Brook Lee‘s community leadership
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