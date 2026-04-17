Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

WatchGuard outlook for 2026 as it is entering its 30th year

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Mackenzie Brown of Cynet

RecordPoint’s strategy for compliance

1Password accelerates global partner program

Fortra: Platform consolidation and MSP pivot

Partner-first global program from Rapid7

Illumio’s strategy for partner growth

Honoring rev.io Brook Lee‘s community leadership

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