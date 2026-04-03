Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- Don’t miss our full coverage of RSA
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Jenna Mann of Lenovo
- Fortra‘s Channel Evolution
- New partner program from Proofpoint
- Our podcast this week was with Kognitos on neuro-symbolic operating system
- Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Jeff McCullough of BlueCat
- The future of SANless with SIOS
- Sovereignty as a service with Leaseweb – Leaseweb will be at ChannelNext East
COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register, only a few seats left! Andrew Leith and Michael Contento will be there.
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is now posted. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!