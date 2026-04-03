Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Don’t miss our full coverage of RSA

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Jenna Mann of Lenovo

Fortra‘s Channel Evolution

New partner program from Proofpoint

Our podcast this week was with Kognitos on neuro-symbolic operating system

Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Jeff McCullough of BlueCat

The future of SANless with SIOS

Sovereignty as a service with Leaseweb – Leaseweb will be at ChannelNext East

COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register, only a few seats left! Andrew Leith and Michael Contento will be there.

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is now posted. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!