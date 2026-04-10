Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Our last wrap up from RSA

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Michele Bates of TD Synnex

Our podcast this week was on BCN’s blueprint for MSP success

New partner program from SecureW2

Fortra: Unifying offensive and defensive security

Wallarm and its API-first defence strategy

COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec next week. It may be too late to join us, look for ChannelNext East 2027 dates to be posted this fall. Otherwise, check out our other events.

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Reserve your spot with our early-bird offers!