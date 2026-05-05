Guest: Niall Mackey, Commercial Director of Topsec Cloud Solutions, a Dublin-based company specializing in Managed Email and Web Security.

Niall talked about TopSec Cloud Solutions, focusing on the company’s email security products and channel strategy. He described TopSec’s 20-year history, recent activity in Canada, and market positioning as a higher-margin alternative to vendors like Proofpoint and Mimecast. He highlighted technical capabilities including URL protection, real-time remediation, and a Microsoft 365 plugin that can remove weaponized or post-poisoned emails from mailboxes. Niall also cited operational metrics important to partners: a 15-minute response SLA and an 89% first-contact resolution rate for customers such as hospitals and educational institutions.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext East! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/