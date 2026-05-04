Guests: Fred Patterson, Canadian Ecosystem Leader and Kevin Kennedy, VP Global Ecosystem, at Red Hat, a major American software company that provides open source software products to enterprises globally.

Red Hat is making a clear promise to its partners: predictable growth and higher profitability. Kevin and Fred laid out how Red Hat is evolving its incentive models to better align with partner-driven success. The goal is to move partners toward lucrative consulting and managed services while leaning into a ‘partner orchestration’ model that leverages collective strengths. Instead of chasing AI hype, Red Hat is focusing on practical, foundation-led AI adoption—automating manual processes to deliver immediate customer value. With heavy-hitting alliances like NVIDIA and Cisco in play, the message to the channel is simple: get certified, modernize your container strategy, and prepare to lead the hybrid cloud conversations that will define the next two years of the enterprise market.

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