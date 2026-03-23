One of the most significant challenges for MSPs planning to sell their business is the high degree of owner dependence. This reliance poses a major risk for buyers.

Owner dependence in an MSP typically manifests across several key structural areas: the depth of leadership, the maturity of systems and processes, the diversification of client relationships, and the clarity of operational visibility. Merely delegating tasks or adding new hires rarely solves the problem, as most MSP operations are fundamentally structured by and centered on their owners. This perpetual need also creates significant cumulative stress, affecting the owners’ personal lives and mental well-being.

Michael Contento, CEPA, CEO of Simple Mystery commented: “We often see owner dependence show up within what we call the Human Capital dimension of enterprise value. When a business relies too heavily on the founder’s knowledge, relationships, or decision-making, buyers immediately see risk, and risk almost always compresses valuation multiples. Reducing that dependency is one of the fastest ways to improve a company’s operational maturity and ultimately strengthen its valuation.”

Enter The Digital Twin

An artificial Intelligence Digital Twin (DT), may offer a modern solution to this problem, potentially yielding even better outcomes. How can it institutionalize owner and other management knowledge inside the business.

“The goal isn’t just to replace the owner; it’s to institutionalize the knowledge of the organization. AI Digital Twins may become a powerful tool in that process, capturing experience, decision logic, and operational knowledge so it can be shared across the team” added Michael Contento.

It may be presumptuous to assume that this AI could capture 100% of the owner’s intelligence, but certainly a significant percentage. At the very least, it may help founders to start thinking about how to capture and transfer knowledge out of the owner’s head and into the organization, that alone moves the business forward. That could positively impact any business regardless of an exit.

The DT creation is a structured 5-step process. However, before the process even starts, governance, policies, privacy and security must all be addressed to the subject’s satisfaction. Do NOT attempt this with any public AI platform without the necessary guardrails or on your own (this should be obvious by now, but worth repeating). Some professional guidance can help you avoid mistakes.

It begins with the DT ingesting a comprehensive knowledge base from all available sources, starting with a deep-dive questionnaire about the owner. Over time, the DT is able to answer questions, write and provide feedback as the owner would. Accessing detailed information from past communications and proposals becomes easy. Eventually the DT captures the owner’s unique tone and personality. There are several factors that will determine the quality of the outcomes but given time, it will continually to improve.

Key Benefits of the Digital Twin:

A Valuable, Always-On Asset: As the DT becomes “saturated” with the owner’s “digital DNA,” body of work, and experience, it learns to respond to situations in a way highly similar to the owner. It continuously improves with ongoing training and acts as a huge asset for the company, capable of working 24/7.

As the DT becomes “saturated” with the owner’s “digital DNA,” body of work, and experience, it learns to respond to situations in a way highly similar to the owner. It continuously improves with ongoing training and acts as a huge asset for the company, capable of working 24/7. Owner Freedom and Team Support: The DT allows the owner to ease their workload, save time, and provide assistance to the team on multiple levels.

The DT allows the owner to ease their workload, save time, and provide assistance to the team on multiple levels. Increased Business Valuation: Demonstrating this DT asset can significantly and positively impact the company’s valuation. Combined with improvements to other typical operational challenges, this can accelerate building a stronger sale price.

Demonstrating this DT asset can significantly and positively impact the company’s valuation. Combined with improvements to other typical operational challenges, this can accelerate building a stronger sale price. Extended Reach and Client Interaction: The DT’s capabilities extend beyond internal operations. By helping clients build their own personal DTs, the company’s and owner’s DTs, along with AI Agents, can interact with clients on numerous, yet-to-be-discovered levels.

Building your digital twin requires some know-how and process. Manuj Aggarwal CEO, Tetra Noodle https://tetranoodle.com/ is one of the first to go down this journey. His company has developed a 5-phase platform to guide you through your digital twin journey faster and more efficiently than on your own. You can search for several discussions on the topic at eChannelNEWS. Here is one https://www.e-channelnews.com/tetranoodle-the-digital-twin-blueprint/ Reach out to Manuj to explore how you can start your journey.

Manuj Aggarwal suggests that as AI technology rapidly evolves, individuals face the challenge of effectively utilizing it and managing the proliferation of AI Agents. A potential solution to keep pace and leverage this acceleration is by augmenting human intelligence with a “digital twin.” This approach, Aggarwal notes, could ultimately serve as a person’s legacy and a form of digital immortality.

A Company-Wide Vision: The Mother DT

The concept can be scaled: if all employees build their own DTs, they collectively create a valuable and sustainable asset for the company. Eventually, the vision is to connect and merge every employee’s DT to produce a comprehensive, “mother of all-knowing DTs.” This provides the entire company with on-demand access to everyone’s collective knowledge and experience.

The real opportunity isn’t just technology, it’s building businesses that can run, grow, and scale beyond the founder.

Weighing the Effort

Building a Digital Twin requires effort, but the upside seems remarkably positive: a reduction in owner as well as all employee dependence, leading to more efficiencies, productivity and a higher business valuation and the potential for a top-dollar sale.

There is a sense of leaving a part of oneself behind, even though the owner will always retains a “clone” of their DT. On a more profound note, an owner who fully invests in continually teaching and building their DT ensures a piece of themselves—a fully interactive digital twin—lives on even after death, offering a unique form of digital immortality. An entity that your family and friends can continue to interact with… May sound a bit creepy to some, but maybe that’s the ultimate outcome of building your DT.

If you want to understand the problem with owner dependence (with or without AI) and why it matters when you are ready to sell your business, you may want to have a conversation with Michael Contento, CEPA Contento of Simple Mystery https://www.simplemystery.ca

We will soon be launching an online self-assessment tool to provide you with your current business valuation. Knowing your company’s worth today is the essential first step. From this starting point, our experts can work with you to develop a strategy to achieve the valuation necessary to sell your business for the highest possible price. Keep watching for announcements or to be automatically notified, you should complete the best business practice assessment for free at https://www.bestmanageditcompanies.com!

See it live!

At the upcoming ChannelNEXT26 event on April 13-14 we will be talking about this and Simon David Williams will share his insights on how he built his personal digital twin and the outcomes he has experienced so far. We also offer a 6-hour in-person booth camp to get your started.