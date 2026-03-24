Guest: Natalie Poirier, President, LABConnexion

Natalie will present a hands-on workshop, Succeeding with AI in Cybersecurity Projects / L’Étoile du changement, which uses a physical “change star” on the floor, Post-it exercises, and team interaction to surface what to keep, remove, create, and prioritize in change efforts, with a focus on clear messaging for executives.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext East! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/