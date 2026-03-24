CyberFOX, a cybersecurity platform built by ConnectWise co-founder David Bellini and Adam Slutskin, just closed a nine-figure growth investment. The company has scaled ARR more than 20x since formation and now serves over 4,000 customers.

CyberFOX is positioning itself as a high-growth security suite for MSPs, leveraging new investment to accelerate AI development and a specialized hiring surge focused on modernizing legacy software. The Tampa-based firm is moving away from traditional “bolt-on” security by adopting a “refactoring” and “vibe coding” philosophy—rebuilding tools from the ground up to operate natively within AI and cloud paradigms. This technical pivot comes as a direct response to the escalating operational stressors on MSPs, including tool fatigue, private equity consolidation, and the rise of automated attacks. By focusing on vertical specialization and high-valuation recurring revenue models, CyberFOX aims to help MSPs navigate an uneven landscape of automation, providing sophisticated, AI-driven defenses even for traditionally underserved sectors like municipal government.