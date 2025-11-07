Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- TD SYNNEX unveils parter first strategy
- MobileSage introduces new partner program
- Don’t miss Synergy’s podcast on the future of the channel
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with channel veteran Nancy Hammervik of GTIA
- Refreshed partner program from Intel
COMING UP: On Nov. 26th we will host our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Toronto, which will focus on collaboration among key stakeholders in the cybersecurity industry. Eldon Sprickerhoff and Checkmarx will be there!
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule started posting. Reserve your spot now with our early-bird rates!