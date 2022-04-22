Here are the top stories E-Channelnews this past week:
- Number 13 of our live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance on diversity
- An interview with Delinea‘s Damon Tompkins about the growth of the company
- Another interview with Zix Corp‘s CMO, Geoff Bibby
- Update from Cyberpion‘s Ran Nahmias
- News from Cyber risk management company Vulcan Cyber
- SaaS Security company Keepit opening up two data centers in Canada
- Our MSP interview this was week with Sourcepass‘ Jeff Boate and their latest acquisition of NST
- Check out our article for Earth Day April 22nd, more to come next week!
- COMING up: Devolutions will be hosting an event called Effortless Ways to Improve your Security Posture on April 28th at 1pm. Do not miss!