Guest: Gigi Agassini, Principal Consultant | ISO/IEC 27001:2022 | Cybersecurity | ESRM | Privacy

Gigi will talk about how governance must pivot to keep pace with accelerating AI innovation and preserve enterprise trust. The core issue is a widening gap between rapid innovation and slower, traditional governance approaches. Currently, many organizations widen that gap rather than close it and having policies or committees alone does not suffice.

Gigi described the required governance capability as a mature oversight function that links innovation to enterprise risk, clarifies accountability, and enables decisive leadership action. She highlighted the role of security leaders in expanding AI governance beyond technical threat mitigation and emphasized that governance should provide leadership with clear line of sight for risk-informed decisions to build enterprise trust.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext East! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/