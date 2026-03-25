Frank Vitagliano, CEO of the Global Technology Distributor Council (GTDC), redefined the modern distributor’s role as a sophisticated go-to-market orchestrator that has evolved far beyond traditional logistics and financing. Today’s distributors act as critical growth engines, investing in massive digital platforms that accelerate quote-to-cash cycles and provide multi-vendor marketplaces that offer a distinct service advantage over hyperscalers. By leveraging decades of proprietary data, these organizations are now pioneering AI-driven demand generation to identify precise upgrade opportunities and providing the compatibility testing necessary for MSPs and VARs to deploy emerging technologies with confidence.

As the industry shifts from hardware fulfillment to platform-led aggregation and advisory services, the GTDC is addressing the “AI gap” for smaller MSPs who find the 12–18 month investment in specialized hiring and training to be prohibitive. Distributors are stepping in to bridge this divide with extensive training resources and regional advisory councils, ensuring the channel remains resilient despite external headwinds like global memory shortages and geopolitical conflicts. Through its new knowledge hubs and industry reports, the GTDC is empowering partners to navigate these complexities, positioning distribution as the essential layer for achieving mid-to-high single-digit growth in an increasingly AI-centric landscape.