Jenna Mann is Senior Channel Sales Executive at Lenovo Canada.

In this discussion with Glynis Devine, Jenna talked about her career, strengths, and community work. She described growing up in a large family and how that shaped her relational approach, emphasizing trust, curiosity, and creating positive experiences for customers and colleagues.

She also mentioned her volunteer leadership within Lenovo’s ERG and philanthropic initiatives, highlighting her role leading a toiletry drive and coordinating a national donation of over 7,000 items to support women in shelters, and organizing an International Women’s Day community support event with Brands for Canada. She emphasized the value of dedicated development spaces and organizational programs that enable women to contribute fully, noting Lenovo’s progress toward 36% female representation and commitments to women in leadership.

Jenna is also a 2025 Woman in Tech Award winner. See complete story: https://www.e-channelnews.com/announcing-reseller-choice-and-women-in-tech-awards-2024-for-canada/