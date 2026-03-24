Neil Cohen, Head of Marketing at Portal26, positioned the company as a foundational “MRI” for the modern enterprise—a platform designed to provide granular visibility into the transformative but high-risk landscape of generative AI and autonomous agents. Unlike legacy security bolt-ons, Portal26 offers an AI-native defense that identifies Shadow AI and risky behaviors while simultaneously surfacing pockets of legitimate internal innovation. The platform’s core capabilities—including its Shadow AI engine, Agent Monitoring (AMP), and a secure encrypted data vault—allow organizations to enforce network-level controls and block unauthorized traffic without stifling the speed of technological adoption.

Portal26 uses real-time usage signals to identify high-potential use cases within a workforce. By transforming raw activity data into actionable insights, the platform helps organizations prioritize and accelerate proofs of concept (POCs), significantly shortening the time-to-production and increasing overall project success rates. As Portal26 expands its global footprint through a partner-led model with the channel and systems integrators, the focus remains on replacing fragmented security tools with a unified, data-driven framework built for the complexities of the LLM supply chain.