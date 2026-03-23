Ernesto Tey, VP of Global Strategic Partners and Alliances of Axonius, talked about partner strategy and product positioning ahead of the RSA Conference and the Axonius’ ADAPT user summit. He underscored Axonius’ role as the industry’s “first-mile” deployment, utilizing over 1,400 connectors to provide foundational visibility across assets, identities, and actionable exposures.

To accelerate market momentum, Ernesto detailed a robust partner-first, compensation-neutral resale model supported by the Axonius Academy. This initiative is designed to empower partners to drive high-value proofs of concept (POCs) and deliver lucrative downstream services. Beyond core visibility, he highlighted specialized, high-impact use cases such as M&A due diligence and AI integrations, while previewing a major AI-centric announcement scheduled for the April 15 ADAPT event.

For more information about the ADAPT event, visit: https://webinars.axonius.com/ev/AqMM6shRh5RMNW1dnA4naRLGfRLjYJAz5r-pBngb7nBAteN72gDn~AlN3Zi6OfEfrtLPxMtV234Sm_VNn7DI_ksXPibQTA1XWbGWnNKAfueifrbjvDP6l1SR9FBn3nHdxk4wJlZTUlGLZ7A

To see Axonius Actionability Report: The 2026 Axonius Actionability Report: 5 decision-grade insights in asset intelligence, go to: https://www.axonius.com/resources/analyst-report/the-actionability-report-axonius-ponemon-institute

Join Axonius to act as a trusted advisor and give your customers a system of truth to secure their cyber assets: https://www.axonius.com/partners

Axonius also announced a major cybersecurity milestone with Western Union on March 4, underscoring their partnership to transform fragmented, manual security operations into a unified, automated system of record. This gave the global payments leader near-total visibility across hybrid and cloud environments by aggregating data from 38 tools into a single source of truth. This eliminated blind spots, increased asset coverage from 92% to 99%, and cut manual security workload in half. The result highlights Axonius’ core value: turning visibility into actionability with faster audits, stronger compliance, and real-time control, positioning asset intelligence as a business enabler at global scale. See more at: https://www.axonius.com/customer-stories/western-union