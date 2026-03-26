Jesper Zerlang, CEO of SecurityBridge, detailed how his company is revolutionizing the protection of SAP environments—a historically underserved critical infrastructure. The platform addresses the “SAP blind spot” through three primary pillars: securing custom ABAP code, providing automated real-time vulnerability scanning across sprawling global instances, and utilizing advanced threat intelligence to detect lateral movement once perimeter defenses are breached. Crucially, SecurityBridge translates complex, SAP-native telemetry into actionable data that integrates seamlessly with existing SOC and MSSP workflows, ensuring that automated mitigations always maintain the necessary human oversight for mission-critical production systems.

SecurityBridge is expanding its elite partner ecosystem—including giants like Accenture and PwC alongside boutique SAP specialists—with the upcoming May release of a multi-tenant “Breach Edition” specifically engineered for MSSPs. With deployment timelines as short as four to six weeks for global customers and an accelerated partner certification process supported by a year of dedicated “shadowing,” SecurityBridge is positioning itself as the essential security layer for any organization running SAP.