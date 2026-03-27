Guests: Jim Taylor, President and Greg Nelson, CEO, of RSA, the gold standard in identity protection and the architect of the world’s largest cybersecurity stage, RSAC.

Jim and Greg detailed a significantly deepened collaboration with Microsoft designed to streamline identity security for the Agentic AI era. A central pillar of this announcement is the availability of RSA ID Plus on the Azure Marketplace, which simplifies procurement by allowing partners to use existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) to purchase RSA solutions. This one-stop integration reduces administrative friction and positions RSA as a core component of the Microsoft 365 E7 Frontier Suite, enabling partners to deliver a resilient, pre-integrated identity stack for both human users and AI agents.

The discussion also addressed the rising demand for Data Sovereignty through RSA’s new “Deploy Anywhere” model. Key highlights include:

Sovereign Deployment: RSA now offers full feature parity across private cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. This ensures that highly regulated sectors—such as government, finance, and healthcare—can meet strict residency mandates (like NIS2 or DORA) without sacrificing modern IAM capabilities.

RSA now offers full feature parity across private cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. This ensures that highly regulated sectors—such as government, finance, and healthcare—can meet strict residency mandates (like NIS2 or DORA) without sacrificing modern IAM capabilities. Workforce Passwordless Strategy: In collaboration with the FIDO Alliance, RSA unveiled an end-to-end passwordless roadmap. This includes Desktop Passwordless V2 for macOS and Windows, featuring hybrid high-availability that works even during network outages.

In collaboration with the FIDO Alliance, RSA unveiled an end-to-end passwordless roadmap. This includes Desktop Passwordless V2 for macOS and Windows, featuring hybrid high-availability that works even during network outages. Operational Resilience: There is a shift away from passwords to eliminate the #1 vector for credential theft, citing a new FIDO case study on RSA’s own internal migration to 100% passwordless as a blueprint for enterprise-wide adoption.

By unifying identity governance across hybrid fabrics and removing the password bottleneck, RSA and Microsoft are providing a standardized foundation for secure, high-assurance digital transformation.