Shannon Bell is EVP, Chief Digital Officer, and Chief Information Officer at OpenText.

Glynis Devine introduced Shannon to talk about her role and perspectives at OpenText. Shannon described OpenText as a 35-year-old leader in secure information management that provides data foundations for AI, and she outlined a hybrid remit that spans internal corporate systems, cybersecurity for 22,000 employees, and commercial cloud operations supporting over 300,000 enterprise customers across 180 countries, plus product and engineering areas related to supply chain and AI solutions.

On the topic of AI adoption, Shannon argued for deliberate scaling: prioritize data quality and business-process readiness, keep humans in the loop, and coordinate ethical and change-management work between HR and IT.