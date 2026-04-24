Founder & CEO Shweta Mishra, introduced NetZen AI and its AI-native support platform designed to eliminate the “empty ticket” problem and automate the resolution lifecycle. NetZen AI replaces vague, one-line user reports with rich, diagnostic-heavy summaries. By the time a technician opens a ticket, the system has already performed real-time diagnostics, captured environmental context, and identified the probable cause, allowing agents to move straight to resolution rather than discovery.

The platform’s 2026 roadmap focuses on shifting MSPs from manual workflows to autonomous operations by integrating natively with Teams, Slack, and Voice AI for 24/7 intake. Upon ticket submission, the system triggers customizable test scenarios and self-healing actions, often resolving low-level issues before a human is even notified. NetZen further aims to reduce tool sprawl by unifying functions typically scattered across PSA, RMM, and documentation tools into a single AI-native interface, with bi-directional integrations ensuring data flows seamlessly across existing MSP stacks.

Early pilot metrics demonstrate a 30–40% reduction in resolution time, supported by a usage-based pricing model and a rapid deployment process that requires only one to two hours per client. This efficiency allows MSPs to scale their L2 and L3 capabilities without increasing headcount as the platform automates routine workflows like procurement and software installations. By positioning itself as a “Digital First Responder,” NetZen continuously learns from every interaction to improve its accuracy and self-remediation rates, eventually serving as a consolidated operating layer for modern IT service delivery.