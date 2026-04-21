Glasswall’s Applied AI Lead, Dr. Aqib Rashid, detailed the company’s 2026 strategy for securing the Agentic AI workspace through Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) and Glasswall Foresight. Unlike traditional scanners that rely on signatures, Glasswall’s zero-trust architecture treats every file as malicious, structurally reconstructing them to remove threats while preserving full functionality. This process now extends to Foresight, a new AI-powered threat intelligence tool that gives security teams a deep view into emerging and zero-day file threats. ds.

As AI-enabled attacks like prompt injection begin to bypass legacy defenses, Glasswall is positioning its multi-layered suite—Meteor (Local), Halo (SaaS/API), and SDK—as a critical early-warning layer for high-security sectors. The platform is designed for massive scale and high-throughput processing, with recent engineering breakthroughs achieving sub-second turnaround times. Recognized by the Department of Defense, Glasswall’s CDR-first approach ensures that whether files are consumed by humans or AI agents, they are sanitized and structurally sound before they ever reach the end user.