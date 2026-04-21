Guest: Michael Contento, Founder at Simple Mystery | Serial Entrepreneur | Author | Deliver simplicity, drive growth!

Michael will be speaking at ChannelNext about his work on M&A for MSPs, focusing on the four C’s framework and an online four‑C scorecard that will deliver a free maturity assessment to ChannelNext participants. Michael explained the weighted scoring process, cautioned that candid answers are essential because inflated responses produce misleading results.

Don’t miss out on the 24th annual ChannelNext Central! If you’re in the area, join us for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/