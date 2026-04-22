Zenarmor leadership—including CEO Murat Balaban and VP Marketing Asha Kalyur—detailed the company’s Edge-First vision for 2026, positioning their ONE. APP. SASE.™ model as the primary alternative to legacy, cloud-centric architectures. As organizations shift away from fixed-location networks, Zenarmor addresses the latency and cost penalties of traditional SASE by moving enforcement directly to the traffic source. Their Single-App, Single-Stack, Single-Pass design allows for deep packet inspection and Zero Trust enforcement natively on gateways, VPCs, and endpoints, effectively eliminating the need to backhaul data through centralized Points of Presence (PoPs).

The discussion focused on three core pillars of Zenarmor’s 2026 strategy starting with the importance of Sovereign SASE and data privacy. By performing inspection locally, Zenarmor ensures that sensitive data and encryption keys remain under the customer’s or partner’s direct control, which is a critical requirement for regulated industries facing strict data residency mandates. Furthermore, they introduced research into securing the Agentic workspace by protecting AI, machine, and human identities at the edge. This includes hardware-accelerated observability to prevent AI agents from being hijacked or used for unauthorized data exfiltration.

Finally, they talked about Zenarmor’s partner-operated revenue model and the launch of its new Global SASE Channel Partner Program. Specifically designed for mid-market MSPs and ISPs, the program enables service providers to monetize existing Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) by transforming them into SASE enforcement points without requiring hardware refreshes. This strategy targets a one-year ramp-to-revenue for new partners while maintaining an incremental adoption path that allows businesses to layer specialized modules onto existing infrastructure without the risks of a “rip-and-replace” migration.