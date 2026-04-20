Ola Witukiewicz, Director of Community Engagement at Pax8, was recognized for receiving the 2026 GTIA Future Leader Award, a distinction highlighting her role in driving vendor-neutral education and internal support for the MSP channel. She detailed her high-velocity engagement strategy, which involves participating in approximately 50 industry events annually to gather direct partner feedback and promote Pax8’s Guided Growth resources. She emphasized that the award reflects Pax8’s commitment to a community-led growth model that prioritizes the empowerment of MSPs over traditional sales-centric approaches.

The discussion also explored the evolving landscape of AI adoption within the channel, acknowledging that while many MSPs are still in the discovery phase, the industry is rapidly transitioning toward Agentic AI. To support this shift, Ola highlighted Pax8’s vision for transforming MSPs into Managed Intelligence Providers (MIPs). Central to this strategy is the upcoming launch of the Pax8 Agent Store, a specialized marketplace where partners can procure and deploy pre-vetted AI agents. Stay tuned for more information about the Pax8 Beyond flagship events taking place in Salt Lake City and Copenhagen later this year.