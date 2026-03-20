Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- Redefining data resilience with Syncro
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Jackie Steinberg of Legacy Investing
- Nucleus Security automates vulnerability management
- Our podcast this week was on cyber insurance with RB Cyber
- Sustainability advantage with HP
- Combatting identity-based attacks with SpecterOps
- Full coverage of RSA up ahead
- Deepfake defense from Incode
COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! Glynis Devine and Inscora will be there.
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