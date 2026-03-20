Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Redefining data resilience with Syncro

Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Jackie Steinberg of Legacy Investing

Nucleus Security automates vulnerability management

Our podcast this week was on cyber insurance with RB Cyber

Sustainability advantage with HP

Combatting identity-based attacks with SpecterOps

Full coverage of RSA up ahead

Deepfake defense from Incode

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