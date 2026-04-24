Guest: Niall Mackey, Commercial Director of Topsec Cloud Solutions, a Dublin-based company specializing in Managed Email and Web Security.

Niall said Topsec intentionally targets regional MSPs as its primary go-to-market focus. He announced a new partnership with Millennium Micro that will provide exposure to roughly 200 partners and support expansion into Quebec.

Niall also outlined Topsec’s product and channel strategy, noting Topsec uses its own IP for email security and prioritizes helping MSPs achieve healthy margins because many have thin profitability despite solid revenue. He detailed channel support offerings including market enablement, campaign execution, webinars, event participation, and a 15-minute SLA with 89% first-contact remediation, and described a platform designed to scale from small mom-and-pop shops to 200,000-seat healthcare customers.

Topsec will also be sponsoring the ChannelNext Central event on May 28-29. Join them and more for an incredible two-day of networking and innovation. Secure your spot now at: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-central/