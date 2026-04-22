Doug Houghton, Director of Channels at Alkira, detailed the 2026 roadmap for Alkira’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), focusing on a sophisticated content-to-commerce pipeline and a high-velocity channel program. He highlighted Alkira’s core architectural differentiator: a routed overlay that normalizes networking across multi-cloud environments and physical locations. With roughly 150 global partners and the recent closing of several seven-figure commission deals, Alkira is now moving toward an in-person Partner Certification Program. This initiative is designed to scale delivery capabilities and ensure that the global channel can support the increasing demand for cloud-native, policy-driven network architectures.

Check out our previous podcast with Alkira: https://www.e-channelnews.com/alkira-ai-impact-and-cloud-infrastructure-challenges/