Rohit Dhamankar, VP of Product Strategy, detailed Fortra’s 2026 roadmap, centering on the transition from a collection of point products to a unified, AI-native security ecosystem. Following 20 strategic acquisitions, Fortra is consolidating its portfolio into the Fortress Platform, a cloud-native architecture designed to break the attack chain by integrating offensive security (penetration testing and red teaming) with defensive guardrails. Rohit introduced a dual-purpose AI framework: “Security OF AI”, which protects enterprise models from prompt injection and data poisoning, and “Security FROM AI,” which leverages machine learning to neutralize sophisticated, AI-generated phishing and brand impersonation.

Rohit also underscored a shift in the security mental model, urging organizations to adopt an assumed breach posture to better defend the Agentic Workspace. By embedding Threat Brain (Fortra’s AI-powered detection engine) into the core platform, the company is automating Tier-1 SOC functions—such as alert triage and correlation—while maintaining human-centric governance. Rohit highlighted that the Fortress Platform’s Event Fusion Center provides real-time visibility that can be operationalized within days, supported by a dedicated project team to accelerate ROI. To lower the barrier to entry, Fortra now offers expanded free trials and data assessments, alongside new Certified Red Team Operator (CRTO) educational courses designed to help partners and customers upskill for the era of automated, adversarial AI.

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