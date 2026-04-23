Noma Security, a leading agentic AI security company, recently announced the appointment of Ted Plumis as the company’s VP of Global Channel and Alliances.

Ted brings more than 25 years of experience across global sales, channels, alliances, and corporate development roles in cybersecurity. He has held senior leadership positions with major industry players including Exabeam, where he served as Senior Vice President and helped scale the company from pre‑revenue to surpassing $200M ARR and Imperva, where he led worldwide channel and service provider sales.

In this interview, Ted talked about his channel background and his motivations for joining Noma Security, including his long channel career starting in 2000 and a return to channel leadership at an AI security startup. Ted said Noma’s channel-first culture and a channel-focused CRO attracted him, and he framed the company’s platform as addressing both deployed and developer AI security in a high-growth market where channel execution matters.

Ted stressed honesty and transparency as baseline partner expectations and the importance of partners educating customers about rapid AI change. Ted argued that clear economics are the primary lever for partner engagement, supported by trust and product-market fit, and he proposed a discover–secure–protect framework to explain AI risk classes to C-suite buyers.