Sanjib Sahoo, President, Global Platform Group, detailed the 2026 evolution of Ingram Micro Xvantage, transitioning the platform from a transactional marketplace into a comprehensive “Intelligent Operating System” for B2B commerce. Built on a foundation of 42 million lines of proprietary code and a four-petabyte data mesh, xVantage now leverages over 400 AI/ML models to unify front-, middle-, and back-office functions. Sanjib highlighted that this massive technical investment is already yielding significant commercial outcomes, with the Intelligent Digital Assistant (IDA) facilitating over 500,000 proactive engagements and contributing billions of dollars in revenue with a conversion rate nearly 3x higher than traditional methods.

Ingram Micro is making an aggressive push into intellectual property to eliminate industry-wide friction. With over 35 patents pending, the company recently secured two major U.S. patent approvals:

Dynamic SKU Technology: A breakthrough that automates product identifiers with real-time pricing and inventory. This solves the “endless aisle” challenge by allowing partners to access a nearly infinite product catalog without overwhelming legacy ERP systems or manual databases.

A breakthrough that automates product identifiers with real-time pricing and inventory. This solves the “endless aisle” challenge by allowing partners to access a nearly infinite product catalog without overwhelming legacy ERP systems or manual databases. GenAI-Powered Email-to-Order: This system uses generative AI to convert heterogeneous emails and PDF attachments directly into touchless, structured orders. By synchronizing this data across enterprise systems without human intervention, the tool significantly reduces manual data entry errors and accelerates the “quote-to-cash” cycle.

Looking toward the remainder of 2026, Ingram Micro is prioritizing the expansion of its Enable AI program and its XI (Xvantage Integration) capabilities. These initiatives are designed to foster co-innovation, allowing partners to leverage xVantage’s predictive intelligence for better supply-chain resilience and third-party risk mediation. As the platform scales globally, the focus remains on delivering a consumer-like experience for complex B2B technology stacks, ensuring that human architects and MSPs can spend less time on manual administration and more time on high-value customer outcomes.

See our previous interviews with Sanjib here.