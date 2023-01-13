Here are the week’s top stories:
- We interviewed HighWire, Pinpoint Search Group and Juan Fernandez about their upcoming participation to our event in Phoenix on February 16th-17th
- Speaking of HighWire, they announced a new appointment in the CRO role
- 2023 Predictions in the UK market from a conversation with Alex Tatham
- Learn more about enterprise data breaches from Media Sonar
- Great tips for Channel Partners from Julian Lee
- More Predictions for 2023 from Infinidat’s Eric Herzog
- Interview with global managed services provider Assured Data Protection
Coming up in the next few weeks: Do not miss our yearly Reseller Choice Awards and 50 Best Managed IT Companies coming up on February 2nd. Visit www.channelnext.ca for details!