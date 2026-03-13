Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Accelerating secure DevOps with RapidFort

Talking cyber strategy with CIOSO Global

Our podcast this week was on hardening infrastructure against agentic AI

Scaling MSP profitability with Keeper

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