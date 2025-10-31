Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

Latest news from ViewSonic Canada

ChannelNext West wrapped up in Calgary last week. Read all about it!

Update interview with Michael DePalma of OpenText

Asset management with WanAware

Interview with Urvish Badiani about Pax8 Beyond EMEA

COMING UP: On Nov. 26th we will host our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Toronto, which will focus on collaboration among key stakeholders in the cybersecurity industry. Adaptiv Networks will be there!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule started posting. Reserve your spot now with our early-bird rates!