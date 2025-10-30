Jeffrey Collins, CEO of WanAware, talked about the company’s asset management platform aimed at enhancing IT asset identification and management. He highlighted the common issue of organizations being unaware of numerous shadow IT assets, which the platform addresses through an advanced deduplication engine and relationship mapping. This technology provides a comprehensive view of assets and their interdependencies, enabling IT teams to prioritize vulnerabilities effectively. The platform’s integration capabilities with existing security tools facilitate prompt responses to newly discovered assets.

Jeff elaborated on the process of prioritizing cybersecurity risks, starting with an exposure analysis to identify high-risk, publicly facing assets. He emphasized the importance of assessing mission criticality to develop a relevance score for each resource, which aids in understanding operational risks, especially when assets are concentrated in specific availability zones. This contextual awareness allows for a more nuanced response to potential threats, distinguishing between actual risks and false positives, thereby optimizing resource allocation.

He also touched on the necessity of delivering actionable insights in observability, moving beyond traditional alerts that can overwhelm users. He stressed the importance of helping users navigate complex data effectively, which is crucial for informed decision-making.