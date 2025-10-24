Guest: Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks (formerly known as Elfiq Networks), a Canadian technology company that specializes in providing cloud-managed SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) and SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solutions.

Bernard outlined the company’s mission to enhance network security for mid-market businesses through solutions like SD-WAN and SASE, which ensure secure access to cloud and on-premises infrastructures. He noted the challenges faced by companies lacking these solutions, particularly regarding reliable internet connections.

Resellers need proactive security measures and simplified technology access to enable smaller businesses to leverage advanced capabilities without added complexity.

