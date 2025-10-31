Guest: Abdullah Khafi, Manager, Account Management, Best Buy Business, a dedicated business-to-business (B2B) division of Best Buy.

Abdullah discussed the company’s role in supporting Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by leveraging its purchasing power and professional services. He highlighted Best Buy’s two-decade experience in the business support sector, emphasizing a focus on sustainability and the circular economy. He also outlined the company’s efforts to assist MSPs in effective hardware deployment, reverse logistics, and device life cycle management, stressing the importance of partnerships for responsible recycling and reuse of devices. He concluded by reaffirming Best Buy’s commitment to helping MSPs expand their businesses and enhance service delivery to end users.