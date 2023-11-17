Here are some of the stories you may have missed this week:
- New channel program from QuSecure
- Discussion on compliance with LogicGate
- New MDR solution from Huntress
- AvePoint also unveiled a new product
- Our podcast this week is on generative AI with Mission Cloud
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with HP‘s Annelise Olson
- Listen to 2024 predictions from Assured Data Protection
- New appointment and news for Procure IT
- New release for ManageEngine
- Sevco Security also announced a new partner program
- Be sure to watch more coverage from our last ChannelNext event of 2023 in Canmore, Alberta. Be sure to join us next October as we will be in Whistler!
Coming up: Do not forget to vote for your favorite vendors and distributors in Canada here! Ceremony will be held on February 1st, 2024. Details can be found here